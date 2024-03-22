Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
FUSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Management cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
