Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Lowered to Market Perform at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of -0.85. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

