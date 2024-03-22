HC Wainwright Boosts Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target to $50.00

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $592,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $592,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,307 shares of company stock worth $4,220,535 over the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,234,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,595,000 after buying an additional 759,888 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 70,151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,161,000 after buying an additional 290,834 shares during the period. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,307,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

