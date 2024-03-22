BMO Capital Markets Cuts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $42.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded Smartsheet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.18.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $39.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 0.75. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $320,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $320,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock worth $902,656. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

