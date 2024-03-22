Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $158.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.87.

NYSE DLR opened at $140.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

