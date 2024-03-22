Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $179.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.69.

Get Lennar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LEN

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock opened at $165.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.28. Lennar has a 1-year low of $100.95 and a 1-year high of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.