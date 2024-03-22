Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Argus

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Argus from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Vontier has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $45.10.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after acquiring an additional 254,910 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

