Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for The AES Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AES in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get AES alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. AES has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 5,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 3,172.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.