Citigroup Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $202.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $192.00 to $202.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a hold rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James cut Progressive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.39.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $205.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.82. Progressive has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $207.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,466,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,197,629,000 after buying an additional 218,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after buying an additional 1,019,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Progressive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after buying an additional 560,479 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after buying an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,951,000 after buying an additional 520,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

