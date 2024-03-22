Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. Crane NXT has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $63.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crane NXT will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane NXT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 19.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

