Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $81.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.09.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,919. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Henry Schein by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,393,000 after buying an additional 1,556,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,715,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Henry Schein by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after buying an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1,303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,614,000 after buying an additional 1,158,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $74.08 on Friday. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.69.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

