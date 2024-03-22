Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on NXR.UN shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$7.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$519.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.45. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$6.08 and a one year high of C$9.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

