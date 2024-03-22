Reviewing Lufax (NYSE:LU) & Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) and Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lufax and Burford Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 2 0 2.17 Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lufax presently has a consensus price target of $6.91, indicating a potential upside of 40.68%. Burford Capital has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.58%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than Burford Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax 2.23% 0.93% 0.29% Burford Capital 56.17% 21.74% 11.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lufax and Burford Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lufax and Burford Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $8.43 billion 0.33 $1.29 billion $0.24 20.48 Burford Capital $1.09 billion N/A $610.52 million $2.74 5.48

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Burford Capital. Burford Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lufax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lufax pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Burford Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lufax pays out 104.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Burford Capital pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Burford Capital beats Lufax on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. The company also offers alternative strategies, including lower risk legal finance, post-settlement, and complex strategies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

