Contrasting Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) and Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Franco-Nevada and Patten Energy Solutions Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 1 5 5 0 2.36 Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus price target of $147.30, suggesting a potential upside of 26.30%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada -38.26% 10.61% 10.26% Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Patten Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Patten Energy Solutions Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.22 billion 18.39 -$466.40 million ($2.43) -48.00 Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Patten Energy Solutions Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franco-Nevada.

Risk & Volatility

Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patten Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Patten Energy Solutions Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of energy and mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium carbonate and other minerals. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties covering approximately 31,020 acres located in the United States and Australia. Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dolton, Illinois.

