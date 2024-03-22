UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $5.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UWMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UWM by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWMC stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.88 million, a P/E ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. UWM has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of ($114.58) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -210.53%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

