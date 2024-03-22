PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.25.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSK shares. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling
PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance
PSK opened at C$25.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$20.41 and a 1 year high of C$26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of C$136.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9411115 EPS for the current year.
PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 105.26%.
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
