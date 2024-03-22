Head to Head Contrast: YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) vs. Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Free Report) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YouGov and Cardlytics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YouGov N/A N/A N/A $0.00 3,490.00 Cardlytics $309.20 million 2.17 -$134.70 million ($3.46) -4.40

YouGov has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardlytics. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YouGov, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YouGov 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardlytics 1 1 3 0 2.40

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for YouGov and Cardlytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cardlytics has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential downside of 13.39%. Given Cardlytics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than YouGov.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.5% of YouGov shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cardlytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares YouGov and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YouGov N/A N/A N/A Cardlytics -43.56% -25.38% -8.32%

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis. The Data Services division provides clients with fast-turnaround services. The Custom Research division offers a range of quantitative and qualitative research services. It is also involved in the software development. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

