Reviewing Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) & Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and Rare Element Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -246.60% -14.61% -11.02% Rare Element Resources N/A -82.34% -71.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osisko Development and Rare Element Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $49.26 million 3.89 -$148.04 million ($1.03) -2.21 Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$9.43 million ($0.04) -4.38

Analyst Ratings

Rare Element Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Development. Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Osisko Development and Rare Element Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rare Element Resources has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Osisko Development beats Rare Element Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

