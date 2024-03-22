UBS Group Lowers Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Price Target to $10.50

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HRZN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

HRZN opened at $11.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $379.09 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.21. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 16.48%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -269.38%.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,960.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 156,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,991.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 25,158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

