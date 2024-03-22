Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Wedbush

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

LEGH opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $432,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 879,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,865,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $432,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 879,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,865,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 33,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,886,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,442,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 20,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 336.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

