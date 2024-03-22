Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LPTX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.