I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMAB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 538,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 342,573 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in I-Mab by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 60,597 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

