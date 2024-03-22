MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Earns “Sell” Rating from Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has a $295.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $410.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $449.67.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $360.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.13. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $198.72 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.22 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

