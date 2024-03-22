McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 0.8 %

MGRC stock opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.35. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $221.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.99%. Research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $55,950,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 687.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,288,000 after buying an additional 409,256 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,838,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,987,000 after buying an additional 396,676 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3,216.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 248,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,767,000 after acquiring an additional 241,340 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $21,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Featured Stories

