UBS Group Increases Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target to $81.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LEGN. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.76.

Shares of LEGN opened at $58.24 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.63.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 181.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,776,000 after purchasing an additional 962,381 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Torno Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

