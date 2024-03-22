Raymond James Raises Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to $46.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Aritzia Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. Aritzia has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.77.
Aritzia Company Profile
