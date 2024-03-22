HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.92.

ATNM opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 385,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 288,949 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,247.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 197,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

