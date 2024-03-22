Comparing AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) & Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $193,000.00 96.42 -$19.44 million ($0.43) -0.89 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.06 million ($9.07) -0.10

Volatility and Risk

AIM ImmunoTech has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. AIM ImmunoTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -10,764.25% -67.33% -59.60% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -203.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,689.47%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats AIM ImmunoTech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat human papilloma viruses, and genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with Amarex Clinical Research LLC; Pharmaceutics International Inc.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

