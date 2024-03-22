Comparing Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) & SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Spark New Zealand and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A SurgePays 15.03% 104.66% 49.78%

Volatility and Risk

Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SurgePays has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark New Zealand $2.77 billion 1.95 $699.27 million N/A N/A SurgePays $137.14 million 0.58 $20.62 million $1.39 2.95

This table compares Spark New Zealand and SurgePays’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Spark New Zealand has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spark New Zealand and SurgePays, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A SurgePays 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of SurgePays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SurgePays beats Spark New Zealand on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service. The company also provides IT infrastructure, business cloud, business and outsourced telecommunications, software, data analytics, data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it offers local, national, and international telephone and data services; finance products; group insurance products; and mobile phone repair services. Further, the company retails telecommunications products and services; and distributes equipment. It serves consumers, households, small businesses, government, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry. In addition, the company provides Surge Blockchain software, a back-office marketplace offering wholesale consumable goods direct to convenience stores who are transacting on the SurgePays Fintech platform. Further, it offers lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

