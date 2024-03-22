Comparing California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB – Get Free Report) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

California Business Bank has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get California Business Bank alerts:

Profitability

This table compares California Business Bank and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A First Foundation -31.95% 1.80% 0.13%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Foundation $623.04 million 0.69 -$199.06 million ($3.52) -2.15

This table compares California Business Bank and First Foundation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

California Business Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Foundation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of First Foundation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for California Business Bank and First Foundation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Foundation 0 1 0 1 3.00

First Foundation has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.12%. Given First Foundation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Summary

First Foundation beats California Business Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Business Bank

(Get Free Report)

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. The company also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, it offers investment management and financial planning services; financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services; and treasury management services, such as bill pay, check/payee/ACH positive pay, wire origination, internal and external transfers, account reconciliation reporting, mobile deposit, lockbox, cash vault services and merchant processing. Further, the company provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It operates through a network of branch offices and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for California Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.