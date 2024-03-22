Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Lowered to $43.00 at SVB Leerink

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MIRM opened at $26.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.32). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.24% and a negative net margin of 86.33%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $39,466.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,674.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,899 shares of company stock valued at $248,102. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.