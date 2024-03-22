Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$99.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$99.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PBH. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$111.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$111.50.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PBH

Premium Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

Premium Brands Increases Dividend

Premium Brands stock opened at C$87.82 on Monday. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$84.66 and a one year high of C$113.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$91.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.20%.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.