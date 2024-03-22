Brokerages Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) PT at C$64.15

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EIF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

EIF stock opened at C$49.16 on Friday. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$42.05 and a one year high of C$55.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70. The company had revenue of C$656.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$644.49 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.1924852 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.62%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

