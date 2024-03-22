AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.40.

APPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on AppFolio from $254.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on APPF

AppFolio Trading Up 2.6 %

AppFolio stock opened at $233.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.03 and a 200 day moving average of $197.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,793.93 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $115.26 and a 12-month high of $246.12.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $171.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. On average, analysts predict that AppFolio will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $239,090.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at $461,500.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $239,090.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at $461,500.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $2,272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,605,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,489 shares of company stock worth $3,531,011. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,078,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,107,000 after purchasing an additional 76,934 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $18,636,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 72,371 shares during the period. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $9,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.