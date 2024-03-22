AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.40.
APPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on AppFolio from $254.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $171.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. On average, analysts predict that AppFolio will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $239,090.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at $461,500.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $239,090.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at $461,500.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $2,272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,605,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,489 shares of company stock worth $3,531,011. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,078,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,107,000 after purchasing an additional 76,934 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $18,636,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 72,371 shares during the period. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $9,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
