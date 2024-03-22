Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

REPYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Repsol Price Performance

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Repsol has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

