Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at $54,263,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 520,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,714 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,306,000 after buying an additional 123,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69,018 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,778,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,882,000 after purchasing an additional 189,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,695 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.82.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

