Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRSN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BTIG Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MRSN opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $583.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 465.80% and a negative return on equity of 282.36%. Mersana Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mersana Therapeutics

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,108 shares of company stock worth $127,663 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,237,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 51,465 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 117,910 shares in the last quarter.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.