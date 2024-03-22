Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.15) EPS.

NGNE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

NGNE opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.19. Neurogene has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.

