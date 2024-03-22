Oculis’ (OCS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.29.
Get Our Latest Report on Oculis
Oculis Trading Down 2.1 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCS. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oculis Company Profile
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oculis
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.