Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $329.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.86. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.31 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

