Brokers Set Expectations for bluebird bio, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.89) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. bluebird bio has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $159.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $2,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,775,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,919 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 31,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,276,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 515,812 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

