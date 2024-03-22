ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.80.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $195.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.20.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 431.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

