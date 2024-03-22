StockNews.com Lowers RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
RCM Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %
RCMT stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $180.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Insider Transactions at RCM Technologies
In other news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,504,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,130,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,504,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,130,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,515,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,728 shares of company stock valued at $504,640 in the last three months. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RCM Technologies
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.