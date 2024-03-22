StockNews.com Lowers RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

RCM Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

RCMT stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $180.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at RCM Technologies

In other news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,504,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,130,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,504,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,130,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,515,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,728 shares of company stock valued at $504,640 in the last three months. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 16.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 40.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 67,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

