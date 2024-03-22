Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Given New $120.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $143.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.29. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $144.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 583.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

