TD Cowen Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Shares of SBUX opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average of $95.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

