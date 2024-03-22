Head to Head Analysis: Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) vs. Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SIUIF)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SIUIF – Get Free Report) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International N/A N/A N/A Navitas Semiconductor -183.04% -18.81% -15.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Navitas Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Navitas Semiconductor $79.46 million 10.06 -$145.43 million ($0.88) -5.07

Analyst Ratings

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navitas Semiconductor.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Navitas Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A Navitas Semiconductor 0 3 3 0 2.50

Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $9.82, indicating a potential upside of 120.10%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

