NovAccess Global (XSNX) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) is one of 963 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NovAccess Global to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NovAccess Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovAccess Global N/A N/A -877.60% NovAccess Global Competitors -2,590.71% -232.91% -30.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NovAccess Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovAccess Global 0 0 0 0 N/A NovAccess Global Competitors 5842 17263 41503 821 2.57

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 70.40%. Given NovAccess Global’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NovAccess Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares NovAccess Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovAccess Global N/A -$4.72 million -0.11 NovAccess Global Competitors $8.84 billion $147.39 million -5.25

NovAccess Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NovAccess Global. NovAccess Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of NovAccess Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NovAccess Global has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovAccess Global’s competitors have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NovAccess Global competitors beat NovAccess Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

