Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SABR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Sabre alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sabre

Sabre Stock Up 1.3 %

SABR stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. Sabre has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $880.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.89 million. Research analysts expect that Sabre will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,643,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,513 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP raised its position in Sabre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 16,167,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 184,300 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,780,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Sabre by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,952,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,127,000 after acquiring an additional 238,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sabre by 13.5% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,826,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,444 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.