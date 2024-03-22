StockNews.com Downgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Hold

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

GBDC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

GBDC opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

