Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for OPKO Health, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for OPKO Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year. The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OPK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

OPKO Health Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of OPK stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,456,694 shares in the company, valued at $183,111,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,456,694 shares in the company, valued at $183,111,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni acquired 550,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $511,779.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,904,867.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,993,015 shares of company stock worth $8,479,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

